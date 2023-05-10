Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to excessive force in connection to incident during 2020 protests

Richard Ross Wiedo admitted to firing a foam round into a crowd of protestors after a bottle was thrown from the back of the crowd.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police officer pleaded guilty to using excessive force during the 2020 protests in Louisville.

During the plea hearing, 37-year-old Richard Ross Wiedo admitted to firing a foam round into a crowd of protestors after a bottle was thrown from the back of the crowd; it ended up hitting someone in the front of the crowd in the face according to court documents.

Wiedo admitted he had not identified who had thrown the bottle and was not aiming at anyone who was being actively aggressive according to court records.

His guilty plea carries a maximum fine of $100,000 authorities said.

As part of the plea agreement, if it is accepted by the court, Wiedo will give up his Kentucky law enforcement certification and agrees to not look for any future jobs in law enforcement according to authorities.

