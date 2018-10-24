Former Panther player Rae Carruth is currently under the supervision of the Pennsylvania Parole Board, officials confirm Wednesday.

The former Carolina Panthers wide receiver spent the last 18 years behind bars for plotting to kill the mother of his unborn child.

Rae Carruth wore jersey number 84 in the 1997 season, before switching to jersey number 89. Carruth was a first-round draft pick of the Panthers in 1997 from the University of Colorado. He made nearly $40,000 a game catching passes for the Panthers.

There were 15 television stations at the Sampson Correctional facility in Clinton, NC, a minimum security prison, waiting for Carruth's release. By law, 8 a.m. was the earliest he could be released and he walked out at 8:02 a.m on Monday.

