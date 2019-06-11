LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former nurse at what is now UofL Health - Jewish Hospital is being charged with sexual abuse after police said a woman reported that he touched her inappropriately while she was a patient at the hospital.

According to the police citation, Dorsey Scott Richards, 48, of Laconia, Indiana, was served his criminal summons at Jefferson County District Court Tuesday morning by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy assigned to the district court.

According to the criminal complaint summons, a patient at what was then known as Jewish Hospital claimed that on Nov. 12, 2018, Richards had entered her room and had inappropriately touched her chest under her gown without wearing gloves and then rubbed her inner thighs, telling the victim, "I would like to video you."

In the summons, the victim had originally thought Richards, as a nurse, "had a purpose for his actions," but later reported the incident to the charge nurse.

Her son contacted the police.

The victim told police that "she was uncomfortable and that the contact by [Richards] was inappropriate and sexual in nature," according to the summons.

In the report, the hospital risk manager told police that Richards had previous complaints regarding unwanted sexual contact with patients and was let go from the hospital after the incident.

Richards is expected back in court on Nov. 15 at 9 a.m.

