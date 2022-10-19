x
Crime

Former LMPD officer sentenced to prison for throwing drinks at citizens

Bryan Wilson, 36, admitted to throwing drinks on people from a police car while driving randomly around west Louisville.
Credit: LMPD
Former LMPD officers Bryan Wilson and Curt Flynn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police Officer was sentenced on federal charges Wednesday.

Bryan Wilson, 36, pleaded guilty to violating the rights of Louisville pedestrians through arbitrary use of force.

In court, Wilson admitted to throwing drinks on people from a police car while driving randomly around west Louisville.

Another former officer, 40-year-old Curt Flynn, was also charged with violating the rights of Louisville pedestrians through arbitrary use of force. He also pleaded guilty.

According to court documents, the incidents took place between August 2018 and September 2019.

In a separate case, Wilson also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit cyberstalking.

Records show Wilson planned to use police technology to get explicit photos of women and use them for blackmail.

Wilson's attorney said he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

