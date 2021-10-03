Former LMPD officer sentenced in Youth Explorer program scandal

According to court documents, Michael Schuhmann was sentenced to two years probation and six months home detention. He must also register as a sex offender.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky, a former Louisville Metro Police Officer (LMPD) has been sentenced on sexual abuse charges in connection to the department's Youth Explorer Program.

A district judge sentenced 32-year-old Michael Schuhmann to two years probation, six months home detention and a $2000 fine. Shuhmann will also have to register as a sex offender.

Shuhmann plead guilty to first degree sexual abuse charges in November 2020.

“This sentencing concludes the third federal prosecution in connection with the LMPD Explorer Program,” Acting US Attorney Bennett said. “I commend AUSA Lawless and the men and women of the Louisville FBI and LMPD who conducted the investigations into criminal conduct associated with the program.”

From 2002 until 2009, Shuhmann participated in the Explorer program and in April 2009, he applied for an LMPD sworn officer position, according to a plea agreement.

Several people associated with the Explorer Program, including the director of the program and other advisors, wrote letters of recommendation for Schuhmann. LMPD hired Schuhmann as a police officer. Upon completion of the training academy, he was sworn in and took the oath of office on January 29, 2010.

He remained involved in the Explorer Program during his training period and took on a more formal advisor role after being sworn in as a police officer with LMPD.

According to the release, Schuhmann met a minor participating in the program and the two communicated via phone. Schuhmann also met the minor outside of program activities including at the victim's home and other locations in Louisville.

During these meetings and communications, he was in a position of authority as an advisor with the Explorer Program. When the two met at her home and other locations, Schuhmann subjected the victim to sexual contact.

Schuhmann is the third former LMPD officer to be sentenced for their connection the Youth Explorer program.

