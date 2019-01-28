LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Former Louisville Metro Police Department Explorer Scout Officer Brandon Wood pleaded guilty to attempted enticement in connection to the sex abuse scandal with the Explorer program.

According to a plea agreement, between 2011 and 2012, Wood attempted to entice John Doe 1, who had not reached 18 years of age, to engage in sexual activity. Wood met Doe through the LMPD Explorer Program during a camp held in Bullitt County – where Wood was a counselor and sworn LMPD officer. Wood used social media to contact John Doe 1 after the camp. Those communications resulted in an attempt to entice the minor to engage in sexual activity.

The attempted enticement charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years’ imprisonment, a maximum fine of $250,000.00, followed by no less than five years and could be up to a life term of Supervised Release.

The LMPD program was supposed to help young people interested in law enforcement.

Wood is the second former LMPD officer to face federal charges in regards to this controversy. Kenneth Betts pleaded guilty to federal charges in late 2018.

