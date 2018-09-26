LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A former LMPD detective has been indicted.

Shane Young, the Commonwealth Attorney in Hardin County--who is assigned to this case--confirms Mark Handy has been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on one count of perjury for giving false testimony against Edwin Chandler.

RELATED: Man blames Metro Government for wrongful conviction, sues LMPD and detectives

Young said Handy faces another count, tampering with evidence in a murder case against Keith West.

Both charges are felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

RELATED: Fmr. Louisville officer under investigation for role in wrongful conviction

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV