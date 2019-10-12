LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Animal Services Animal Control Officer is no longer employed after police say he left two cats in his work vehicle, leading to their deaths.

Officers say, in September, Wesley Lega was taking dogs and cats from the old animal shelter to the new one, but they say Lega never took the cats out of the vehicle.

Police say the two cats were left in there from September 10 to 13 and were exposed to extreme heat which caused them to die.

