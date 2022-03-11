Former Kentucky Police Chief charged with stealing from city

Jason D. Cross of Columbia allegedly stole more than $25,000 from the Columbia Police Department evidence locker and the city's drug purchase fund.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A former Kentucky Police Chief has been charged with stealing from the city that he worked with.

According to court documents, Jason D. Cross, 44, of Columbia, allegedly stole more than $25,000 from the Columbia Police Department evidence locker and the city's drug purchase fund between February 2020 and February 2021.

A federal grand jury in Bowling Green, Kentucky indicted him on Thursday and charged him with one count of stealing more than $5,000 from a city that received more than $10,000 in federal assistance in a calendar year.

The U.S. attorney's office announced the indictment. It was not clear whether Cross has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

If Cross is convicted, he will face up to 10 years in prison.

