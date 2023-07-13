Former Christian Academy coach arrested for alleged rape, sexual abuse of minor

Clarence Moore allegedly engaged in criminal sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl where he gave her private basketball lessons.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Christian Academy coach has been indicted for various sexual misconduct crimes.

According to court documents, the Jefferson County grand jury returned an indictment against 42-year-old Clarence Moore charging him with unlawful transaction with a minor, two counts of rape, four counts of sodomy, four counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and four counts of sexual abuse in the third degree.

Documents show the charges are in relation to events that happened between Nov. 7, 2022 and June 26, 2023.

Moore allegedly engaged in criminal sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl where he gave her private basketball lessons.

WHAS11 spoke to attorney Hans Poppe, who is not involved in this case, to explain what Moore is facing.

"If he is convicted of multiple charges the unlawful transaction with the minor carries a 5-10 year sentence, all of the other ones carry less than five years," he said.

According to his arrest citation, he's facing additional charges from Oldham County Police (OCPD) consisting of rape, sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.

"The most serious charge is the unlawful transaction with a minor that's a class C felony if she was under 18 years alone carries a 5-10 year penalty," Poppe said.

A press release from OCPD said officers received a report of the sexual assault of a teen in the 9000 block of Covered Bridge Road.

Police said the assault was reported to have occurred on June 18 at a home belonging to an acquaintance of the victim, where Moore was also living at the time.

During their initial investigation, OCPD detectives became aware of additional crimes occurring in Jefferson County involving the same victim and Moore.

The press release states OCPD contacted Louisville Metro Police and detectives from both agencies continued the investigation.

Court documents reveal that Moore was ordered by the court to not have any contact with the victim or with any members of the victim's family.

The Christian Academy sent an official statement to WHAS11 News saying:

We have just been notified of a situation that may involve a former CAL assistant coach who has not coached at CAL since the 2021-22 school year. From our understanding, police are investigating more recent events that do not include his period of employment. As we have no additional information, we cannot comment further but will cooperate with law enforcement if requested.

"If he is convicted with the unlawful transaction charge that's a minimum of five, maximum of 10 if he is convicted of more than one of these felonies then he can certainly serve up to 20," Poppe said.

Moore is booked at the Oldham County Detention Center, and his bond is currently set at $50,000 for the Jefferson County charges and $200,000 for the Oldham County charges.

Authorities said the OCPD is not currently investigating cases involving any additional victims or incidents involving Moore.

His arraignment is scheduled for July 24 at 1 p.m.

