The former deputy jailer was charged with having sex with a woman inmate in 2016.

BELLS, Tenn. — A former deputy jailer with the Bell County Sheriff's Department was charged with a sexual offense after having sex with a woman inmate on Aug. 29, 2016.

Joshua Berry, 34, was charged after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police. According to KSP, DNA evidence sent to the Central Forensic Lab in Frankfort confirmed that he was involved in the incident.

According to the Trooper Shane Jacobs, it happened with a woman inmate in an elevator. He said that Berry had moved to Tennessee and was arrested. KSP was able to get extradition to bring him back to Kentucky.

He was sent to a separate jail after being booked into the Bell County Detention Center. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.