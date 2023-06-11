Metro Police officer injured following foot pursuit of suspect near Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Metro Police officer has suffered a minor injury following a foot pursuit of a suspect Sunday night.
According to spokesperson Alicia Smiley, the Seventh Division officer was pursuing a suspect wanted for assault along Preston Highway around 9:30 p.m.
Smiley said the officer fell and injured himself while climbing a fence.
He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his non-life threatening injury.
The suspect, she said, was taken into custody shortly after the incident and charges are pending.
His name has not yet been released.
