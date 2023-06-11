x
Crime

Metro Police officer injured following foot pursuit of suspect near Preston Highway

Police said the officer was pursuing a suspect wanted for assault when he suffered an injury during the incident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Metro Police officer has suffered a minor injury following a foot pursuit of a suspect Sunday night.

According to spokesperson Alicia Smiley, the Seventh Division officer was pursuing a suspect wanted for assault along Preston Highway around 9:30 p.m.

Smiley said the officer fell and injured himself while climbing a fence.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his non-life threatening injury.

The suspect, she said, was taken into custody shortly after the incident and charges are pending.

His name has not yet been released.

