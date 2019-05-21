LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three separate overnight incidents sent four people to the hospital and left one man dead in Louisville. Police say that five people were shot between midnight and 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday and police do not have suspects for any of these cases at this time.

Around 12:05 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of Larkwood Avenue. When they arrived on the scene, they found one person who had been shot. A second victim who had also been shot was found around the corner on 38th St.

Witnesses say that the victims were sitting inside of a vehicle when people in another vehicle shot at them as they drove by. Both of the victims were taken to University Hospital and are expected to survive.

Then, around 2:20 a.m., officers in LMPD's 4th Division responded to St. Mary's Hospital on the report of two people arriving with gunshot wounds. The victims drove themselves to St. Mary's after they say they were shot while leaving Legend's Nightclub in the area of Wilson Avenue and Algonquin Parkway. They were also transported to University Hospital and are expected to survive.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating both of these incidents.

The third incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive. Officers arrived at the location and found a man who had been shot and killed. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating this case.

Police do not have any suspects for these cases at this time. If you have any information, you are urged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

