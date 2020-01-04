LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 19-year-old was charged with murder after a crash on Billtown Road killed a passenger.

Dawson Hatfield was driving south on Billtown Road at around 6 a.m. when he crossed into the northbound lanes and hit a pick-up truck. The person in the backseat of his SUV died.

The officer at the scene said he could smell marijuana coming from the SUV, and said Hatfield seemed to be impaired throughout the interview. During a search, officers found a bag with pills and folded money.

The coroner also found a bag filled with material consistent with marijuana during a search. Hatfield allegedly admitted to taking prescription drugs before the crash.

Another passenger was also taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay. Hatfield was charged with murder, operating a vehicle under the influence, and wanton endangerment.

