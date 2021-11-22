Police: Fake prescription pills lead to 3 deaths, several overdoses

Police say the fake pills are being marketed as legitimate prescription pills, but they actually contain fentanyl, a very powerful synthetic opioid.

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are issuing a warning about counterfeit pills they believe are linked to at least three deaths and several overdoses in the city.

Police say the fake pills are being marketed as legitimate prescription pills, but they actually contain fentanyl, a very powerful synthetic opioid. Just last month, the Fishers Police Department seized more than 25,000 of the fake pills that were believed to contain fentanyl.

Investigators say the drugs are being sold through social media sites. Police said the apps like Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Telegram and Whisper let teenagers connect with local and national drug dealers, often while remaining anonymous.