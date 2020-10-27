2 charged after fight turned shooting in Jeffersonville leaves 2 injured including infant

Police said a domestic situation on Saratoga Drive led to a shooting Monday afternoon.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two men are facing charges after a fight turned shooting left two people injured, including an infant.

Jeffersonville Police said the incident started in the 700 block of Saratoga Drive around 2:30 p.m. Monday following a report of several people fighting in the street.

While officers were responding to that area, they also received reports of gunshots being fired. In addition to this incident, police said a person had been shot in the foot and was in the corner of Middle Road and Allison Lane.

Police said witnesses said 28-year-old Cameron Coleman of New Albany was engaged in a domestic dispute on Saratoga Drive. The incident turned physical and he left from the scene in a vehicle.

As Coleman’s vehicle was leaving, 20-year-old Nathan Hathaway of Louisville chased it down while firing a gun numerous times, striking the passenger of the vehicle in the foot as well as a neighboring house.

The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Hathaway was detained and later arrested after questioning, according to police. He’s facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and criminal mischief.

Coleman was charged with domestic battery and strangulation.

Police said during the initial altercation, an infant was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing but police are asking residents in the area or witnesses who may have additional information to contact the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at (812) 285-6535.

