FedEx shooting is third mass casualty case for IMPD this year

Indianapolis has now seen three mass shootings this year.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night's shooting that left at least eight people dead, plus the gunman who police say killed himself at the FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport, is the third mass shooting in the city of 2021.

While investigators search for a motive in the FedEx shooting, police said domestic disagreements led to the first two mass shootings in Indianapolis this year.

On January 25, IMPD arrested 17-year-old Raymond Ronald Lee Childs III in the mass murder of his family on Jan. 24 on the northeast east side of Indianapolis.

At the time, police called the six people shot the city's "largest mass casualty shooting in more than a decade."

The shooting on Adams Street left six people dead, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child, early Sunday morning, Jan. 24, 2021.

The victims were identified as:

42-year-old Kezzie Childs

42-year-old Raymond Childs, Jr.

18-year-old Elijah Childs

13-year-old Rita Childs

19-year-old Kiara Hawkins

Baby boy Hawkins (fetus), child of Kiara Hawkins

Childs' brother was also shot, but survived.

Six weeks later, four people died in another domestic shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

In that incident, police arrested 25-year-old Malik Halfacre for the March 13 shootings on Randolph Street.

Investigators said Halfacre argued with his girlfriend over her stimulus payment, and that led him to shoot her, along with four others.

That night, officers first found Halfacre's girlfriend with gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital in critical condition.

Then police found four people killed in a nearby house. They were later identified as 44-year-old Tomeeka Brown, 23-year-old Dequan Moore, 7-year-old Eve Moore and 35-year-old Anthony Johnson II,

Halfacre's girlfriend - the mother of his infant daughter - survived.

The Indianapolis shootings are part of a string of recent mass shootings across the country.

In Atlanta, eight people died when they were shot at massage businesses across the city.

And in Boulder, Colorado, ten people died in a shooting March 22 at a supermarket, including Ball State graduate Eric Talley, who was serving on the Boulder police force at the time.

It was was the seventh mass killing this year in the U.S., following the Atlanta shootings, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.