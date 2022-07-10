Federal grand jury indicts Louisville man on charges related to bomb hoax

Jimmy Smith Jr., 49, is accused of placing a device that looked like a bomb at a bus stop on Fifth Street and Jefferson on Aug. 12.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal grand jury has indicted a Louisville man on charges related to the bomb hoax that shut down parts of downtown in August.

Jimmy Smith Jr., 49, was charged with violating a federal law prohibiting false information and hoaxes.

Smith is accused of placing a device that looked like a bomb at a bus stop on Fifth Street and Jefferson on Aug. 12.

Court documents said Smith engaged in conduct with the intent to convey false or misleading information relating to a bomb.

If convicted, Smith faces a maximum of five years in prison.

Smith admitted to being connected to the device and told investigators that he took cylinders out of a dumpster in the 200 block of East Market Street. He said he put them in his bike before riding “westward.” Smith told them he doesn’t remember writing anything on them but may have written “bomb” on them because he thought they could be dangerous and wouldn’t remember what they were in the morning.

