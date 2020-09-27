Federal authorities charge Louisville man for threatening police on social media

Cortez Edwards is facing charges after federal authorities said he threatened to shoot police during a Facebook Live while brandishing a gun.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing federal charges after threatening police in a social media video.

Federal authorities have charged 29-year-old Cortez Edwards with a felon being in possession with a firearm.

According to a criminal complaint, officials said Edwards went on Facebook Live on September 23, brandishing a gun and stated that he “was requesting to be paid $30,000 to shoot Metro Police officers on scene for a disturbance in the street in front of his residence.”

Feds said an investigation revealed he was convicted felon based on a previous case in Jefferson Circuit Court for complicity to trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Agents from the ATF, Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals, Federal Protective Service along with Metro Police executed a search warrant at Edwards home on Sunday.

Authorities said they located a Glock 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol on the couch where Edwards was sleeping at the time when they entered the home.

Edwards was taken into custody.

“Threats against law enforcement are unacceptable”, Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the Louisville Field Division of ATF said. “When you threaten police and brandish firearms, you can expect the attention of ATF. This morning ATF agents, with the immediate assistance of LMPD, HSI, U.S. Marshal’s, and the FBI, executed a warrant and arrested an armed felon ensuring he wouldn’t carry out those threats.”

If convicted, Edwards could face up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Cortez is currently booked at the Oldham County detention center.

