(WHAS11)-The FBI is working to verify a claim from the man declared the worst serial killer in U.S. history.

Samuel Little was arrested in Louisville in 2012 and now the agency is asking for your help identifying a woman he says he killed in Covington Kentucky in 1984.

The FBI says she would be among the 93 victims little has confessed to strangling between 1970 and 2005.



Investigators have verified 50 of them so far but are trying to get information to confirm others.

Oct.7, they released five sketches Little drew including the Kentucky victim.



Little told police he met the 25-year-old woman in Ohio in 1984 then killed her and left her body in Covington near Cincinnati.

Prosecutors charged Little with several murders after officers arrested him here in Louisville at Wayside Christian Mission on drug charges back in 2012.

Anyone with information about the Covington case is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

