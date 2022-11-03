FBI: Man wanted after allegedly committing wire fraud in Louisville

He reportedly used a "falsely obtained" line of credit to obtain more than $1 million worth of high-end items.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is wanted by the FBI after allegedly committing wire fraud in Louisville.

According to the FBI's website, 61-year-old James Stewart, Jr. was indicted in July 2021 on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

The FBI's website says Stewart reportedly participated in a scheme to "falsely obtain a line of credit from a Louisville-based business". The site reveals that he then used that line of credit to obtain more than $1 million worth of high-end items, while having no intention of paying for them.

Stewart was arrested in July 202, he then escaped from supervision on Feb. 9.

The FBI's website reads a federal arrest warrant was issued for Stewart in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, charging him with violation report and petition for warrant for defendant on bond supervision (failure to appear).

If you have any information about Stewart, or his whereabouts, please contact your local FBI or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.