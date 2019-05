LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help in solving a cold case.

Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for leads in the death of Angelina Pressley.

Pressley was shot and killed in front of her 8-year-old son and another man on May 8, 2016, in an apartment complex off Preston Highway.

Investigators say the suspect drove off in a gold, tan or silver vehicle similar to a Pontiac Grand Prix.

If you have any information, you are asked to call (502) 263-6000.