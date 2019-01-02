RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — The FBI joined the search across three North Carolina counties for a newborn and her mother who may be in danger.

April Morrison was last known to have been in Richmond County when she was eight months pregnant, according to a Facebook post by the Scotland County Sheriff's Office.

Scotland County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigative Unit Have you seen me? Please share On Thursday, January 31, 2019, the Scotland County Sheriff's Office received a report for a missing child/ missing person. At this time, the investigation remains in...

Police believe that Morrison gave birth to a baby girl two or three weeks ago and was likely staying in hotels between Richmond County, Scotland County, and Fayetteville.

Witnesses told investigators the baby and mother were separated, and two unidentified men took the child to the Fayetteville area.

The newborn, Lee Ann, is believed to be in danger and not in the care of Morrison. Deputies said they have reasonable suspicion to believe the mom is operating under an alias.

"[She] also is at a risk of danger and of her life, and we are concerned for her safety at this time, and her whereabouts are unknown," said Lt. Jessica Sadovnikov with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office.

"We do believe she's involved in a transient lifestyle, that she was brought to North Carolina, possibly against her will, and it is possible that she's been removed from the state of North Carolina against her will," she added.

If you have any information, please call 910-266-4332.

WRAL contributed to this report.