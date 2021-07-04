FBI asking kidnap victims of truck drivers that passed through Indiana to come forward

The two truck drivers are accused of kidnapping women and then demanding ransom to release them.

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI is looking for victims of two truck drivers accused of kidnapping women and demanding ransom to release them. The FBI said the trucking routes the two men have taken went through Indiana.

Brian T. Summerson, 25, of Dillon, South Carolina, was arrested in Daytona Beach, Florida, for Battery Cause Bodily Harm, False Imprisonment, and Tampering with a Witness Calling 911. The FBI said he would tell victims his name was Von or Vaughn.

As the FBI has been investigating Summerson, it said investigators found photographs, videos and text communications of additional women on his electronic devices and electronic accounts.

Pierre L. Washington, 35, of Chicago, Illinois, owns a trucking company, God Got Me LLC. Washington was arrested in Chicago, Illinois, in March by the FBI in reference to an ongoing investigation.