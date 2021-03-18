FBI: Louisville man arrested in connection with Captiol riot

According to FBI Louisville, Michael Orangias has been charged with entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another Louisville man has been arrested in connection with the violent January riot at the United States Capitol building, according to FBI Louisville.

In a tweet Thursday morning, FBI officials announced the arrest of Michael Orangias from Louisville. The tweet said Orangias is facing charges of entering or remaining in a restricted building as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

FBI Louisville said Orangias is in federal custody and will have his first appearance in federal court Thursday, March 18.

Orangias is currently being held in the Oldham County Jail.

At least seven other Kentucky residents have been charged in connection to the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

