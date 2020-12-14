x
FBI announces arrest made in death of Louisville activist Travis Nagdy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FBI said it has arrested someone in the death of Louisville well-known protester and activist Travis Nagdy. 

Nagdy was shot and killed on Sunday, November 22, LMPD confirmed after the incident.

According to the FBI Carjacking Violent Crime Task Force, Ashton Nally was arrested on Sunday, December 13. He is facing charges for federal carjacking resulting in the death of Travis Nagdy.  

Nally was arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky, by Louisville Field Office agents and officers with the Louisville MetroPolice Department Homicide Unit.

Credit: Madison PD
Ashton Nally

Nally was taken into custody without incident and remains in federal custody until a court appearance scheduled for Monday afternoon.

