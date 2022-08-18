x
Crime

FBI announces 3 arrested in relation to Louisville car jackings

They said the arrests come after a joint investigation with the FBI, homeland security, ATF and LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FBI announced three arrests in connection to two car-jackings that happened earlier this year in Louisville. 

They said the arrests come after a joint investigation with the FBI, homeland security, ATF and LMPD. 

According to the justice department, a federal grand jury returned two indictments Wednesday.

21 year old Corey Buford with carjacking and interference with commerce by robbery and other charges.

He is accused of a carjacking at Kearney Motorsports in April. 

The second indictment lays out multiple charges against 41 year old Shon Blythe and 40 year old Michael Battle in connection to a carjacking from January. 

All three are currently in custody and will soon appear in federal court. 

