LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a statement from FBI Louisville, an agent serving a federal arrest warrant was wounded in a shooting.

Along with the FBI special agent, one of the subjects involved was injured.

In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division.

The FBI is not able to comment on the matter at this time.

