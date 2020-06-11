19-year-old charged with killing man in Fayette Mall parking lot

Lexington Police said 19-year-old Jessin Statement is accused of killing a 23-year-old Thursday night outside the mall.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington Police said a man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting that happened outside Fayette Mall Thursday night.

According to Pubic Information Officer Brenna Angel with the Lexington Police Department, 19-year-old Jessin Stateman was arrested on Nov. 5.

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to a report that someone had been shot in the parking lot of Fayette Mall on Nicholasville Road. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

Police said Stateman and the man who died were acquaintances and had agreed to meet in the parking lot of the mall. During the meeting, the two men got into a fight and Stateman shot the other man.

Stateman was arrested in a nearby parking lot and was taken into custody without incident.

