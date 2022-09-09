LMPD arrests father accused of yelling at children on JCPS school bus

Delvantae King is now charged with terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and menacing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a Jefferson County Public Schools father after video showed him threatening students on a school bus.

In court records, police said King boarded the Carter Elementary School bus on Aug. 26 and threatened a child.

Court records also show that King threatened to flip the bus if any of the children touches his daughter again.

King previously told WHAS11 he's sorry for his actions, adding he got on the bus to defend his daughter who he said was allegedly getting bullied.

He is expected to appear in court for the first time on Saturday.





