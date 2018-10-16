LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky have arrested the father of an infant who tested positive for oxycodone.

News outlets reports Lexington police charged 28-year-old Dion Tyrell Johnson with wanton endangerment.

According to an arrest citation, the 9-month-old was taken to a hospital in August because she wouldn't wake up. Police say the infant was given three doses of Narcan, which improved her condition. A urine toxicology test was conducted and came back positive for oxycodone.

Johnson told his social worker that his daughter was under his watch at the time and that the mother was at work. Johnson said he used oxycodone on occasion and that he somehow must have dropped the pill, or it fell out of his pocket.

It's unclear if Johnson has a lawyer who could comment.

