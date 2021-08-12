Louisville father indicted, charged for involvement in infant son's death

Police said Thomas Michael Embry had an extensive history with Child Protective Services and domestic violence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted and charged a Louisville father for allegedly causing the death of his two-month-old son.

Thomas Michael Embry was indicted on two charges, one count of murder and one count of criminal abuse in the first degree, for his alleged involvement in the abuse and homicide of his child.

Louisville Metro Police said that on May 13, 2021, officers responded to a call of an unresponsive infant. The child would later be pronounced dead when they arrived to Norton Children's Hospital.

Police said an autopsy confirmed the two-month-old child had died as a result of a significant head injury.

"During a recorded and mirandized statement, [Embry] admitted to being the only person in direct contact with the victim at the time and onset of the injury," LMPD said in the arrest citation.

The citation also said that the father had an extensive history with Child Protective Services and domestic violence.

LMPD said Embry's initial story to police about how the injury occurred did not match physical and scientific evidence.

He was arrested earlier this month and will be arraigned on January 3, 2022.

