Louisville man ID'd as victim in deadly stabbing near Pleasure Ridge Park

Police said the victim died July 11 following the stabbing on Capella Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have identified a man days after his death from a stabbing in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

Kasey Hunley, 28, died from a stab wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

Metro Police said Hunley was stabbed in the 6800 block of Capella Lane on July 11.

He was taken to the UofL Hospital where he died a short time later.

There are no suspects in this case.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

