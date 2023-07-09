Fatal shooting in West End leaves man dead, police say

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting that left a man dead on Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call for service on a reported shooting at 22nd and Wilson Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit will be handling the investigation. Police said detectives are canvassing the area.

