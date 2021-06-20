Louisville police investigate shooting leaving man dead near Shively

Police said the victim was found near a CVS store at the Southland Terrace Shopping Center Sunday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city continues to add to its growing list of homicides as a man was found shot and killed at a shopping complex near Shively.

Officers responded to the Southland Terrace Shopping Center in the 3900 block of South 7th Street Road around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

The victim, believed to be in his 20’s, was found near a CVS store and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

If you can help police with any information that pertains to this case or any other, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

This incident marks the third fatal shooting police have responded to on Sunday.

Two other incidents police are investigating are a homicide on Yorktown Terrace that happened around 3 a.m. and man’s body that was found on Date Street, which police later said the victim died from a gunshot wound.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigations.

