Fatal shooting leaves one dead in Russell neighborhood, police say

LMPD Maj. Nick Owen said there are currently no known suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fatal shooting leaves one dead in the Russell neighborhood on Monday night.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) was dispatched on a report of a shooting in the area of S. 26th and West Madison Street around 7:30 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived on scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. LMPD Maj. Nick Owen said there are currently no known suspects.

There was a shooting 15 minutes earlier on West Broadway, but Owen said he doesn't believe the two are linked.

Anyone with information should call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD or submit an anonymous online tip online here.

