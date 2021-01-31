Police investigating fatal shooting on Fern Valley Road

According to LMPD, the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road. There are no suspects at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a man is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.

Police say around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road.

Once on the scene, officers located a man, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the man is unknown at this time.

LMPD remains investigating the homicide, and there are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

