MetroSafe: Police investigating fatal shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood

According to police, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to MetroSafe, Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.

MetroSafe says the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Wenatchee Place.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene and his identity is not known at this time.

At this time it is unclear how the incident happened.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

