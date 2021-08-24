Man arrested in deadly shooting on Bardstown Rd.

Larry Hinkle is facing a murder charge in the death of Derrick Robinson II.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in the Highlands in early August.

Larry Hinkle is facing a murder charge in the death of Derrick Robinson II. An arrest citation says Hinkle shot Robinson multiple times on Aug. 1 in the 1000 block of Bardstown Rd.

The citation says a little more than a week before the deadly shooting, there was an incident between the two men.

