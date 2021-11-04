LMPD: Victim identified in fatal crash on Newburg Road at Bishop Lane

Police say the driver who struck the victim allegedly ran a traffic light at the intersection. The driver was arrested for having an invalid driver's license.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), the victim of a fatal car crash on Newburg Road at Bishop Lane has been identified.

Police say officers responded to calls of a car collision around Noon Saturday. LMPD's preliminary investigation reveals that a car traveling north on Newburg Rd. ran a traffic light at the Bishop Ln. intersection and struck a car driven by 54-year-old Jeffrey Green.

Green was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver, 20-year-old Luwin Salazer-Perez, who struck Green's car was arrested for allegedly having an invalid driver's license.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the matter.

