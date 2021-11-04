x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Crime

LMPD: Victim identified in fatal crash on Newburg Road at Bishop Lane

Police say the driver who struck the victim allegedly ran a traffic light at the intersection. The driver was arrested for having an invalid driver's license.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), the victim of a fatal car crash on Newburg Road at Bishop Lane has been identified. 

Police say officers responded to calls of a car collision around Noon Saturday. LMPD's preliminary investigation reveals that a car traveling north on Newburg Rd. ran a traffic light at the Bishop Ln. intersection and struck a car driven by 54-year-old Jeffrey Green. 

Green was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. 

The driver, 20-year-old Luwin Salazer-Perez, who struck Green's car was arrested for allegedly having an invalid driver's license. 

LMPD's Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the matter. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 