Flock camera installed just 12 hours prior leads to arrest in fatal Oldham County hit-and-run

Oldham County police used Flock cameras to track down the driver and arrested him that same night.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A Flock camera that was installed just 12 hours prior to a fatal hit-and-run led to the almost immediate arrest of the suspect.

On July 8 just past midnight, Oldham County Police officers responded to a hit-and-run on Lagrange Road in Crestwood, according to arrest records.

Officers on scene found a man lying dead on the side of the road. The coroner's officer later identified the victim as 20-year-old Elijah Torres of Louisville.

Authorities were able to use newly installed Flock cameras to track where the driver of the car fled after police say they struck Torres.

According to the arrest citation, police found a red 1999 Dodge Durango at a home just one mile from the crash site.

The vehicle matched the description of the car seen on Flock cameras and an emblem left at the scene of the collision matched the vehicle found.

Police said they questioned a woman at the residence who said her boyfriend owns the car and was driving it home that night.

Officers found that damage done to the car matched evidence found at the scene of the crash. Officers also found an open container in the driver's side cup holder.

Officers on scene said 25-year-old Jose Gutierrez-Sanchez of Crestwood, the owner of the vehicle and suspected driver, smelled of alcohol.

Gutierrez-Sanchez was then arrested at the home where officers found the vehicle they believe was used to kill Torres.

A Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) was done to Gutierrez-Sanchez and it showed the presence of alcohol, police say. Officials are awaiting results from a blood test.

Gutierrez-Sanchez was charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure to report a traffic accident, and manslaughter (second degree).

He is currently booked at the Oldham County Detention Center.

Anyone with information can contact OCPD at (502) 222-1300 or online at their crime top portal.

