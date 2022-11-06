Fatal crash on I-264 leaves 1 dead, LMPD says

Officers say that a semi was stopped in the "gore of the road" on I-264 Westbound with a flat tire, when a passenger vehicle struck the rear of it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The west ramp to I-65 and two right lanes of I-264 are blocked at this time.

Police are investigating after a person died in a car crash around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a collision on I-264 W @ I-65 S.

Sixth Division officers say that a semi was stopped in the "gore of the road" on I-264 Westbound with a flat tire, when a passenger vehicle also westbound on I-264 struck the rear of the semi, broke out into flames with the driver inside.

As a result, police say the driver of the passenger vehicle received fatal injuries and died on the scene.

The identity of the driver is currently unknown.

Officers say there were no other injuries.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.