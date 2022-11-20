Pedestrian killed after being struck by car on Fegenbush Lane, LMPD says

Officers say a woman was walking across Fegenbush Lane east to west wearing dark clothing, where she was hit by a passenger vehicle that was headed southbound.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a car early Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says they responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the 5100 block of Fegenbush Lane.

Sixth Division officers say a woman was walking across Fegenbush Lane east to west wearing dark clothing, where she was hit by a passenger vehicle that was headed southbound.

Police say, as a result, the woman received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the woman in unknown at this time.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. Officials say all parties remained at the scene.

