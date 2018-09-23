LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The family of a teen shot and killed in early September in the Fairdale community is pleading with the public – hoping someone comes forward with information to solve his case.

The mother and cousin of 17-year-old Martez Wade are asking for any clues that could lead to an arrest.

Metro Police said Wade was shot in the 8000 block of Glimmer Way at the Overlook Terrace Apartments on Sept. 5.

Wade’s family says police haven’t provided them with an update with much of an update on the case, so they are speaking out publicly.

“We ain’t got no answers. No one is coming forward. No one is saying anything. Anything. As far as nothing. No leads. No information. No nothing,” Brittany Wade said.

Police says the Homicide Unit is investigating.

If you have any information in this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

© 2018 WHAS-TV