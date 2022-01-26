Bardstown family robbed at gunpoint on Perryville Road, police investigating

Police said the suspects took gold rings, watches, wallets, a necklace and a purse from the driver and his family.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — Editor's Note: Attached video is about an unrelated shooting that occurred in Bullitt County on Jan. 23.

A Bardstown family was robbed at gunpoint in Washington County after pulling over due to car trouble, police said.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook the incident occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 25 on Perryville Road near the intersection of Pottsville Road.

The driver of the vehicle, a man from Bardstown, Ky., told Sheriff Deputy John Spaulding that he had pulled over to the side of the road after experiencing some car trouble.

That's when the man said another vehicle stopped about 100 feet from his car and two men exited.

One of the men held a gun to the driver's head and forced him to the ground, demanding he hand over his money and jewlery.

Meanwhile, police said the second suspect went to the passenger side window with his gun drawn and requested that the driver's family hand over their belongings as well.

Police said the man's wife, father and two children were all in the vehicle at the time of the robbery.

The suspects took gold rings, watches, wallets, a necklace and a purse from the family.

They then asked the man to not call the police and returned to their vehicle and fled east towards Perryville.

Police said the only description they have of the suspects is that they were both men.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone who may have been traveling on Perryville Road during this time and may have information, call Sheriff Jerry Pinkston at 859-336-5400.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.