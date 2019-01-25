SAN ANTONIO — A 12-year-old sits in the Jourdanton Juvenile Detention Center accused of murdering a professional boxer. The victim, 24-year-old, John Duane VanMeter was shot to death inside his home.

VanMeter's father also John broke down as he remembered his son.

"It is hard," he said. "It hasn't hit. But, I got to stay strong for my family."

The Texas Rangers, along with other law enforcement agencies, have joined the investigation of the deadly shooting in Uvalde.

The 12-year-old is charged with capital murder. He apparently knew VanMeter. His family says he fought hard in the ring, and now they will fight for his justice.

The ring at Tree City Boxing Gym is just not the same. Coach David Hernandez trained VanMeter for nine years.

"He loved boxing," he said. "He loved the sport of boxing. But, he loved his family more. The boy could fight. He packed the punch."

The 24-year-old was shot and killed. According to police, a woman called saying someone had broken into the home and shot VanMeter. No word on what led up to the shooting, or the motive. However, police say a 12-year-old is responsible. VanMeter's fiancé tells KENS 5 that he used to train the suspected killer.

"I just hope that they got the right person," VanMeter's father said. "Nobody's life should have been taken."

The father was proud of him. He said he missed his last fight.

"But I am able to keep these gloves in memory of my son," he said.

The coach said VanMeter put Uvalde on the map and opened the doors for other young aspiring boxers.

"All I can say is John we miss you, and we love you," he said. "We always will love you. "Nobody will ever use your locker. It is yours until I die. I love you, John."

His next fight was supposed to be at the end of February. Funeral services for VanMeter are pending.

The 12-year-old suspect attended school in the Uvalde CISD. A district spokesperson said, "These types of incidents have a ripple effect on our schools. We will continue to provide counseling services at all campuses."

