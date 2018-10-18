SPRING, Texas – A father says a woman captured on video abandoning a 2-year-old boy dropped the child off at the wrong house Wednesday evening.

Surveillance video showed the woman, now identified as a friend of the child’s mother, knocking on the door and running back to her car before anyone could answer the door.

The child appeared to be in good health, deputies said.

The child is in the custody of Child Protective Services and they are working to reunite him with his father and family. The mother of child was in the hospital overnight and was just discharged Thursday morning.

Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office say it started when deputies responded to a call just before 8:30 p.m. in the 30700 block Legends Ridge Drive. The caller told deputies she heard a knock at her front door. When she answered to the door, she found the toddler standing with there with no one else around.

Surveillance video shows a woman arrived at the home in a white car. The woman is shown running towards the front door while lifting the child in the air by one arm.

The woman then rang the doorbell and then ran back to her car, leaving the child along with two bags.

Deputies went knocking on doors to see if anyone recognized the child but found no one.

The father told investigators he received text earlier in the day on Wednesday from the child’s mother saying that a friend would drop off the child that evening. When the child did not show at his door, he said he assumed that plans had changed and left for the evening.

On Thursday morning, while the father was leaving his house, he was approached by the media and recognized the child as his son.

Investigators have not released the identity of the mother’s friend but said that after speaking with the District Attorney’s Office, she could face child endangerment charges.

