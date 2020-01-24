MAYFIELD, Ky. — Kentucky State Police (KSP) says they received numerous tips through their Text A Tip line about a woman possibly breaking the law. According to KSP, the tips claimed Keely Bennett, of Mayfield, Kentucky, was either armed or dangerous, using and selling drugs, or a danger to herself and others.

KSP say they began receiving the tips on October 19, 2019 and continued to receive them through January 23, 2020. Through their investigation, officers say they determined Keely Bennett, 20, of Mayfield, was the individual reporting the tips.

Bennett was taken into custody and charged with 48 counts of Falsely Reporting an Incident and 48 counts of Harassing Communications.

The investigation is continuing, KSP says