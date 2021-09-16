CBP seizes 1,600+ fake COVID-19 vaccine cards in northern Kentucky

Officers seized fake cards at a DHL facility in Erlanger. In addition to the cards over 2,000 fake Pfizer inoculation stickers were seized.

ERLANGER, Ky. — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) office confirmed that 1,683 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards were seized by Port of Cincinnati.

Officers seized the cards at a DHL facility in Erlanger. The counterfeit cards arrived in five shipments, in addition to the cards over 2,000 fake Pfizer inoculation stickers were seized.

CBP said the vaccination cards displayed a logo for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and officers noticed misspellings and substandard printing which clued them in at they were fake.

The shipments originated in China and were headed to residences and apartments in Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, New York, and Texas.

“Creating or buying a fake COVID-19 vaccination card is illegal, not to mention dangerous,” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said. “Purchasing counterfeit cards supports criminals whose only concern is their bank account, not American security or the health of our citizens. Our officers know that counterfeiters will try to replicate anything to benefit themselves, with no thought to the innocent victims that may suffer from their actions."

If you suspect someone is using a fake COVID-19 vaccine card or spot one, you can report it to the Kentucky Attorney General's office. You can either contact Cameron's online or by phone 888-432-9257.

