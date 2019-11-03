LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A contractor who accepted a plea deal for theft by deception charges is expected to be sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Scott Cooper, also known as Adam Smith, would take payments and not finish the work he started.

Cooper will also have to pay more than $230,000 in restitution to his victims.

The Better Business Bureau issued a warning against Cooper in April 2018 after multiple people said he took their money and never finished any work.